Luk Fook (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Shares Down 19.5% – Here’s What Happened

Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) was down 19.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 1,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.
Luk Fook Trading Down 8.3%
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 3.14.
Luk Fook Company Profile
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials.
