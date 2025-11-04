Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.5650, with a volume of 2255634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSEC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prospect Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.08 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 69.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prospect Capital news, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 370,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $1,002,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,501,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,062.30. This trade represents a 17.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $2,516,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,067,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,102,669.76. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 2,797,158 shares of company stock worth $7,485,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.