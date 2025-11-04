Head to Head Review: First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) versus Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) and Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of First Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Pacific and Orkla Asa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Pacific N/A N/A N/A Orkla Asa 15.14% 13.07% 7.32%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

First Pacific has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orkla Asa has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Pacific and Orkla Asa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Pacific 0 0 0 0 0.00 Orkla Asa 0 0 0 1 4.00

Dividends

First Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Orkla Asa pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Orkla Asa pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Pacific and Orkla Asa”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Pacific $10.06 billion 0.34 $600.30 million N/A N/A Orkla Asa $6.57 billion 1.53 $546.95 million $0.99 10.20

First Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Orkla Asa.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks. It also manufactures and distributes a range of food products, including noodles, dairy products, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, beverages, wheat flour, and pasta; breeds seeds; cultivates oil palm, rubber, sugar cane, and other crops; and offers cooking oils, margarines, and shortenings. In addition, the company explores for, mines, and produces gold, copper, and silver; and produces sugar and bioethanol. Further, it is involved in the operation of gas-fired power plant; provision of water distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services; and operation of toll roads and rails, as well as distribution of electricity. First Pacific Company Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Orkla Asa

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and spices, masalas, and various food products based on dried mixes. In addition, the company offers personal care, hygiene, laundry detergent, and cleaning products; dietary supplement, oral care, sport nutrition, and weight control products; wound care products and first aid equipment; painting tools and accessories; basic and wool garments; and professional cleaning products. It operates Gymgrossisten, Proteinfabrikken, Bodystore, and Fitnesstukku e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products; and restaurants. Additionally, the company supplies margarine and butter blends, bread and cake improvers and mixes, yeast, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies hydro power to the Nordic power market; and develops and sells real estate properties. It offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, Fun Light, Abba, Beauvais, Kalles, Den Gamle Fabrik, Hamé, and Vitana brands; confectionery and snacks under the KiMs, Nidar, Stratos, Sætre, Göteborgs Kex, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Taffel, Kalev, and Nói Síríus brands; home and personal care products under Zalo, OMO, Blenda, Jif, Define, Solidox, Dr Greve, Lano, and Bliw; health produtcs under Möller's, Jordan, Vitalab, OSL, Cederroth First Aid, Salvequick, Livol, Nutrilett, Maxim, Collett, Solidox and CuraMed brands; and food ingredients under the Odense, Mors Hjemmebakte, KronJäst, Bakkedal, and NATURLI brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

