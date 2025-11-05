Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.210-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 million-$2.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 million. Audioeye also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.730 EPS.

Audioeye Stock Down 6.6%

AEYE traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 130,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,428. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $176.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 0.58. Audioeye has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $34.85.

Get Audioeye alerts:

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Audioeye had a positive return on equity of 32.90% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. Audioeye has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.210-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.730 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Audioeye will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEYE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on Audioeye from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Audioeye in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Audioeye has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEYE

Insider Activity at Audioeye

In other Audioeye news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 146,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,703.85. This trade represents a 5.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamil A. Tahir bought 12,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $157,082.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,200. This represents a 5.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,833 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Audioeye

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Audioeye by 19.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Audioeye by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in Audioeye by 29.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Audioeye by 139.6% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Audioeye by 20.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Audioeye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Audioeye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioeye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.