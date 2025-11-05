Comparing DevvStream (DEVS) & Its Peers

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare DevvStream to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

DevvStream has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DevvStream’s rivals have a beta of -0.07, meaning that their average stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DevvStream and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DevvStream 1 0 0 0 1.00 DevvStream Competitors 206 262 217 3 2.02

Profitability

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 87.18%. Given DevvStream’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DevvStream has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares DevvStream and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DevvStream N/A N/A -140.26% DevvStream Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of DevvStream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of DevvStream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DevvStream and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DevvStream N/A N/A -0.64 DevvStream Competitors $47.83 million -$19.62 million 93.03

DevvStream’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DevvStream. DevvStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DevvStream rivals beat DevvStream on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About DevvStream

DevvStream Holdings Inc. is a carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions. DevvStream Holdings Inc., formerly known as Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

