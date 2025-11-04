8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.0 million-$182.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.6 million. 8X8 also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.310-0.330 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $1.90 target price on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.49.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EGHT

8X8 Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. 730,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.89. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. 8X8 had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. 8X8 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 505.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 66,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 84,176 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,516,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 628,024 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.