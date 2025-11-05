New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Trading Down 21.1% – Time to Sell?

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) dropped 21.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 186,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 653% from the average daily volume of 24,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

New Zealand Energy Stock Down 21.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$13.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 4.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83.

About New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

