Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) vs. Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Critical Survey

Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) and Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Standard Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.5%. Mountain Commerce Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Standard Bank Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mountain Commerce Bancorp pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Standard Bank Group and Mountain Commerce Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Bank Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mountain Commerce Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Standard Bank Group and Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Standard Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Bank Group and Mountain Commerce Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Bank Group N/A N/A N/A $10.11 1.42 Mountain Commerce Bancorp N/A N/A N/A $0.64 36.56

Standard Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Commerce Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services. The company also provides industry-specific solutions; trade point solutions; fleet solutions; and finance for commercial and personal vehicle, commercial property, and commercial asset, as well as disclosed and non-disclosed debtor. In addition, it offers card and payment solutions, such as digital wallet, prepaid digital cards, contactless payments, mobile payments, credit cards, and internet banking. Further, the company provides investment solutions comprises investment accounts, share trading, financial planning, forex investment, risk limitation, and wealth preservation; and green bonds, and social and sustainable bonds for housing and renewable energy. Additionally, it offers vehicle, life, property, health, and employee protection insurance; wills and estates insurance; commercial cyber insurance; and risk mitigation, insurance spend optimization, and strategic claim management solutions. The company serves individuals, businesses, institutions, and corporations. Standard Bank Group Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards. The company also provides private banking, free fraud monitoring, estatement, remote deposit capture, and online banking services; and treasury management solutions. In addition, it offers fee based investment management accounts, such as individual stocks, stock mutual funds, and stock exchange traded funds; individual bonds, bond mutual funds, and fixed income exchange traded funds; and 529 college funding plans, as well as traditional, roth, and simple IRA's. Further, the company provides retirement plan consulting services comprising 401(k) and 403(b) plan design review and search services, fiduciary, investment committee support and guidance, and participant education and newsletters; life insurance for individuals, groups, or estate planning strategies; disability insurance and long term care insurance; and financial planning products and services. It operates through branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville, and Unicoi. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

