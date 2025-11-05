NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.1650. 41,770,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 59,696,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on NIO from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NIO from $8.10 to $8.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 589.46%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 148.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

