Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Up 13.6% – Time to Buy?

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 366,332 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 453% from the average daily volume of 66,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Trigon Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -97.36. The firm has a market cap of C$13.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

