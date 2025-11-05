Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Issues Earnings Results

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPIX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. 43,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $39.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of -0.41. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

