LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Announces Earnings Results

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02, Zacks reports. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 7.95%. LTC Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.690-2.710 EPS.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of LTC traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,228. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dec 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 615.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1,488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 119,212 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 99,823 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 65,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,498,000 after acquiring an additional 61,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LTC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

