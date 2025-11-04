Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) recently:

10/21/2025 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank to a “moderate buy” rating.

10/15/2025 – Wells Fargo & Company had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/15/2025 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Cfra Research to a “moderate buy” rating.

10/15/2025 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $92.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $93.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating.

10/7/2025 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2025 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2025 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $94.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Wells Fargo & Company was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.

9/27/2025 – Wells Fargo & Company had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – Wells Fargo & Company was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/24/2025 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $86.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2025 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

