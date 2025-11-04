Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 113.70%. Personalis updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. 1,775,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,993. The company has a market cap of $774.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.92. Personalis has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Personalis by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 55.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 101,706 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 505.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSNL. Wall Street Zen raised Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

