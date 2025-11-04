Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/30/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was given a new $78.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

10/30/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/30/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $93.00 to $82.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

10/8/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,843.40. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

