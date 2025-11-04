Financial Comparison: Nixxy (NIXX) & Its Rivals

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Staffing” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nixxy to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Nixxy has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nixxy’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Nixxy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Nixxy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nixxy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nixxy Competitors 142 634 762 51 2.45

As a group, “Staffing” companies have a potential upside of 31.24%. Given Nixxy’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nixxy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Nixxy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nixxy -195.31% -377.17% -189.40% Nixxy Competitors -13.67% -14.49% -9.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nixxy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nixxy $15.12 million -$22.59 million -0.95 Nixxy Competitors $4.42 billion $25.85 million -5.10

Nixxy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nixxy. Nixxy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nixxy competitors beat Nixxy on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Nixxy Company Profile

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

