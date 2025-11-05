Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%. Cirrus Logic updated its Q3 2026 guidance to EPS.
Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of CRUS traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $129.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.12. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $136.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic
In related news, EVP Denise Grode sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.87, for a total value of $257,347.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,925.26. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,031.78. This represents a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,187 shares of company stock worth $3,918,128. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.
