Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%. Cirrus Logic updated its Q3 2026 guidance to EPS.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CRUS traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $129.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.12. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $136.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, EVP Denise Grode sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.87, for a total value of $257,347.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,925.26. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,031.78. This represents a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,187 shares of company stock worth $3,918,128. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

