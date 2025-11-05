Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.48), Zacks reports. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Paylocity updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS.

Paylocity Trading Down 1.1%

PCTY traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.33. 895,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,128. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.86. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $137.57 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 136,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 24.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 537.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2,782.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

