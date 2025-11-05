Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Great Elm Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 36.81%.

Great Elm Capital Group Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ GECC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 63,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,375. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Great Elm Capital Group has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GECC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Great Elm Capital Group in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $11.00 target price on Great Elm Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Elm Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Great Elm Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.