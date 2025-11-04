Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Trading Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.20. 292,404 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 171,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Northern Graphite Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.22.
Northern Graphite Company Profile
Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.
