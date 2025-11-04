POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Shares Down 9.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) traded down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $5.9890. 6,464,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 3,576,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of POET Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $541.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. POET Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,497.01% and a negative return on equity of 141.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in POET Technologies by 1,967.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in POET Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in POET Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in POET Technologies by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

