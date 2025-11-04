Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Shares Up 12.3% – Here’s What Happened

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.41. 5,416,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 1,731,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Talon Metals from C$0.35 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.48.
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
