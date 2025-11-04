Comparing Canadian Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF)

Profitability

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Canadian Zeolite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resources N/A -46.67% -42.03% Canadian Zeolite -6.50% N/A -11.94%

Risk and Volatility

Rare Element Resources has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Zeolite has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Canadian Zeolite”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$18.45 million ($0.02) -47.00 Canadian Zeolite $450,000.00 0.84 -$370,000.00 ($0.01) -0.89

Canadian Zeolite has higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resources. Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Zeolite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canadian Zeolite beats Rare Element Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Canadian Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, industrial, and home use; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers. It also has interests in the Bromley Creek zeolite project, which consists of one mineral lease and four mineral claims covering approximately 1,134.75 hectares located near Princeton, British Columbia; and the Sun Group zeolite project covering approximately 527.167 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Zeolite Corp. and changed its name to International Zeolite Corp. in March 2018. International Zeolite Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

