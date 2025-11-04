Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 14500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Grizzly Discoveries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.

