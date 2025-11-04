Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $146.83 and last traded at $146.6680, with a volume of 3251339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $344.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares in the company, valued at $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% during the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,258 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.2% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.3% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

