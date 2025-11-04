Financial Contrast: Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Weave Communications and Radware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weave Communications 1 1 2 1 2.60 Radware 0 3 2 0 2.40

Weave Communications currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.16%. Radware has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.93%. Given Weave Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weave Communications is more favorable than Radware.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weave Communications $229.79 million 2.16 -$28.35 million ($0.43) -15.01 Radware $294.64 million 3.44 $6.04 million $0.38 62.46

This table compares Weave Communications and Radware”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than Weave Communications. Weave Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Weave Communications has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radware has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Weave Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Weave Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Radware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Weave Communications and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weave Communications -14.32% -43.15% -15.91% Radware 5.66% 6.83% 3.92%

Summary

Radware beats Weave Communications on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc. provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks. The company's products include Unified Phone Number; Customized Phone System, a smarter phone system to identify whether incoming calls are from new or current patients, provide information at every call, and manages heavy call times; Softphones to make and receive calls from anywhere with an internet connection; Text Messaging to communicate with patients; Missed Call Text to take action in real time upon notification of a missed call; Missed Text Auto-Reply; Team Chat, a group messaging solution that helps practitioners and their staff communicate with each other from their work stations; and Weave Mobile App; It also offers Weave Reviews and Respond Assistant to request, collect, monitor, and respond to reviews; Weave Email Marketing and Email Assistant; Text Connect to interact with their existing and potential patients online directly through their websites; Weave Payments, a payment processing solution; Practice Analytics provides real-time data on patient retention, appointment scheduling, treatment acceptance rates, and revenue generation; and Call Intelligence. In addition, the company provides Digital Forms to collect patient information; Insurance Verification that provides patient insurance plan details; and Scheduling to send automatic scheduling reminders through text message. It serves customers in dental, optometry, veterinary, medical, plastic surgery, physical therapy, medical spa, and other medical specialty industries. The company was formerly known as Recall Solutions, LLC and changed its name to Weave Communications, Inc. in October 2015. Weave Communications, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle. The company also provides Alteon, an application delivery and security solution that manages application traffic across cloud and data center locations for optimizing availability and performance; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution. In addition, it offers ERT Security Updates Subscription that provides protection from network elements, hosts, and applications; ERT Active Attackers Feed, a threat intelligence feed to protect against DDoS threats; ERT Protection Packages; Alteon Global Elastic License, a purchasing and deployment subscription; MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal; Location-based Mitigation that enables network traffic based on the geolocation mapping of IP subnets; and Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud. Further, the company provides Cloud Web DDoS Protection, Cloud WAF Service, Bot Manager, Cloud-Native Protector, and Cloud Application Protection Services, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services. It sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

