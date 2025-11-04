Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Down 30.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) dropped 30.8% on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.05 to C$0.01. TD Securities currently has a sell rating on the stock. Corus Entertainment traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 4,488,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,911% from the average daily volume of 223,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$0.08.
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.
