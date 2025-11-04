Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Down 30.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) dropped 30.8% on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.05 to C$0.01. TD Securities currently has a sell rating on the stock. Corus Entertainment traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 4,488,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,911% from the average daily volume of 223,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$0.08.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CJR.B

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 30.8%

About Corus Entertainment

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.80.

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.