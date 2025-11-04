Short Interest in Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FTWO) Decreases By 31.3%

Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FTWO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,700 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTWO traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,962. Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30.

Get Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 7.96% of Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF

The Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF (FTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg FAANG 2.0 Select index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index that provides exposure to US and Canadian companies tied to national and natural resource security, collectively the FAANG 2.0. FTWO was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.