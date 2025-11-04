Short Interest in Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX) Drops By 32.5%

Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 429,900 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the September 30th total of 636,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evaxion A/S stock. Merck & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) by 123.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,847 shares during the quarter. Evaxion A/S makes up approximately 1.4% of Merck & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Merck & Co. Inc. owned about 86.54% of Evaxion A/S worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

EVAX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,954. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. Evaxion A/S has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Evaxion A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Evaxion A/S will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVAX shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Evaxion A/S in a report on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Evaxion A/S from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Evaxion A/S in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jones Trading upgraded shares of Evaxion A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

