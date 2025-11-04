Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Announces Earnings Results

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.
Jushi Trading Down 3.2%
Shares of JUSHF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 111,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,974. The stock has a market cap of $118.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. Jushi has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.98.
