ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Up 40.1% in October

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in ICL Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 196,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 112,865 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in ICL Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. 419,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.28%.The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 290.0%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.62%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

