Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

Global Payments has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Global Payments has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Payments to earn $13.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of GPN traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,159,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,875. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.73. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,318. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 93,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.