Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading Down 38.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 38.5% during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.05 to C$0.01. TD Securities currently has a sell rating on the stock. Corus Entertainment traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 4,629,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,966% from the average daily volume of 224,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$0.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of C$7.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.

