Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Posts Earnings Results

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Angi had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 5.50%.

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.75. Angi has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Angi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Angi from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

