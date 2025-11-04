Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 20.600-21.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 21.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.7 billion.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $296.70. 3,408,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,331. Amgen has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $335.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.91 and a 200-day moving average of $287.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.