Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Anhui Conch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 108,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 770% from the previous session’s volume of 12,469 shares.The stock last traded at $14.4950 and had previously closed at $14.87.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.
Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter. Anhui Conch Cement had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 4.65%.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
