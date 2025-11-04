Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a 60.0% increase from Willis Lease Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Willis Lease Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

WLFC stock traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.61. The stock had a trading volume of 106,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,586. Willis Lease Finance has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $235.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($0.09). Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $183.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million.

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.