Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Patria Investments has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patria Investments to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Trading Up 3.0%

PAX stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. 1,902,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,503. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $999.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. Patria Investments has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $16.24.

Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

