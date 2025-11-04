Short Interest in MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:FMTM) Rises By 38.1%

MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:FMTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 2.07.

About MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF

EA Series Trust – MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Empowered Funds, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Marketdesk Indices LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

