Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.7050, with a volume of 617468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Mach Natural Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Mach Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Mach Natural Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources Trading Down 3.9%

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.56 million. Mach Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 23.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Mach Natural Resources LP will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mach Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.0%. Mach Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mach Natural Resources

In related news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen acquired 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $44,393.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,816,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,602,585.36. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 87.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mach Natural Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mach Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Mach Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its position in Mach Natural Resources by 87.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Mach Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Mach Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mach Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mach Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mach Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.