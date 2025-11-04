Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.78. 32,294,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 20,722,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVLT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Datavault AI Stock Down 3.3%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $506.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 1,309.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datavault AI

In other Datavault AI news, insider Brett Moyer sold 130,754 shares of Datavault AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $52,301.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,117,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,066. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datavault AI stock. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Datavault AI Company Profile

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

See Also

