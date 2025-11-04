Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.78, Zacks reports. Crawford United had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 9.48%.The company had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.30 million.
Crawford United Trading Up 8.0%
Shares of CRAWA traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.00. 1,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614. The firm has a market cap of $291.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.86. Crawford United has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50.
Crawford United Company Profile
