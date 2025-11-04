Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18, Zacks reports. Hinge Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Hinge Health Stock Performance

Shares of Hinge Health stock traded up $3.26 on Tuesday, hitting $53.60. 3,672,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.22. Hinge Health has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $62.18.

Get Hinge Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hinge Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the second quarter valued at $48,943,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,040,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,803,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,706,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,680,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HNGE. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hinge Health from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hinge Health from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HNGE

About Hinge Health

(Get Free Report)

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hinge Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hinge Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.