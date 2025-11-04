Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18, Zacks reports. Hinge Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.
Hinge Health Stock Performance
Shares of Hinge Health stock traded up $3.26 on Tuesday, hitting $53.60. 3,672,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.22. Hinge Health has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $62.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hinge Health
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the second quarter valued at $48,943,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,040,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,803,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,706,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,680,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HNGE
About Hinge Health
Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hinge Health
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Alphabet a Buy After Its Blowout Earnings?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Prediction Markets Are Coming: Can DraftKings & FanDuel Survive?
Receive News & Ratings for Hinge Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hinge Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.