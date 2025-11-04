Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Down 10.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.1% on Tuesday after B. Riley downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley now has a $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00. Rigetti Computing traded as low as $34.65 and last traded at $35.18. Approximately 54,465,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 74,782,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RGTI. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Williams Trading set a $50.00 price objective on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,589. The trade was a 87.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Rivas sold 44,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $658,671.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 730,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,848,934.80. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 454,204 shares of company stock worth $10,300,876 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 1,813.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a negative net margin of 2,134.92%. On average, analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

