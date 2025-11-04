Samuel Zales Sells 10,000 Shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $349,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 410,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,859.82. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 16th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $360,800.00.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.98. 894,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,379. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $41.33.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. CarGurus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 661.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.05.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

