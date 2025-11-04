American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Director Purchases $994,110.46 in Stock

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) Director Eugene Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMT stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,629,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.02 and a 200 day moving average of $207.59. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

