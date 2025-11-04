Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.86 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.86, Zacks reports. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%.
Matson Stock Performance
Shares of MATX stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average of $105.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Matson has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $169.12.
Matson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Matson
In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $114,777.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,703.54. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Matson
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 590,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,770,000 after buying an additional 128,994 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Matson by 79.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 216,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after buying an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Matson during the second quarter worth $9,481,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 60.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson during the second quarter worth $1,325,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Matson
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
