Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Down 14.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.6% during trading on Tuesday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $8.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Navitas Semiconductor traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.46. 37,308,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 26,724,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

NVTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

In related news, Director Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $3,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,715,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,063.45. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,705,596 shares of company stock worth $16,096,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,997,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,495,000 after buying an additional 123,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

