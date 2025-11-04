Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Sells $630,540.00 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Coughlin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $630,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,165. This represents a 24.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. 2,245,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.59. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.The business had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 479.9% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,184,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after buying an additional 1,808,098 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,232,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 20.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,872,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $21,569,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $14,831,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.