Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Sells $630,540.00 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Coughlin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $630,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,165. This represents a 24.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. 2,245,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.59. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.The business had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TVTX
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
Further Reading
