Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.380-6.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,556. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.27. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.31. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jack Henry & Associates to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

